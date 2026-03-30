While Easter Sunday has historically been considered a Religious Holiday, the latest research from YouGov reveals that Easter is tied for the fourth most popular holiday for Americans.

No one should be surprised that Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween are the most popular holidays with United States residents. But Easter Sunday is tied with Mother's Day for the fourth most popular holiday, meaning the two premier holidays of the Spring Season are built around family time.

In response to many people wanting to spend the holidays with their families, some major retail outlets have decided to close for the Easter Holiday this year, while other stores will be open for special Holiday Hours on April 5, 2026

What Stores Will Be Open On Easter Sunday?

The majority of businesses that plan to be open on April 5th are grocery outlets. Depending on where you live in New Jersey, each store could have different times they will be open, so make sure you contract your favorite local store:

*Acme (6am-10pm; each store can have different times)

*BJ’s Wholesale Club (each store can have different times)

*ShopRite (each store can have different times)

*Trader Joe’s (8am-9pm)

*Walmart (6am-11p.m; each store can have different times)

*Wegmans (6am-12am; each store can have different times)

*Whole Foods (7:30am-6pm; each store can have different times)

What Major Retailers Will Be Closed On Easter This Year?

What started as an internet rumor has been confirmed by multiple media outlets that a group of National Retailers will be closed for 24 hours in observance of Easter Sunday.

These companies are going out of their way to ensure their employees have the holiday as a day off from work this year. Many families will take vacations around the Easter Weekend while others have different activities they participate in the local community that are not in conjunction with any religious organizations.

We can confirm that at least 12 National Retailers will have their stores closed in New Jersey on Easter Sunday, April 5th: