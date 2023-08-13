There are plenty of great things to do at the Jersey Shore, but have you ever walked the Park North Cameron Wildlife Sanctuary in Marmora (or Palermo, or Upper Twp)?

It was just named a park 'Worth Driving Across The State To Explore' by the website Only in Your State.

The Park, which is located at 1107 Route 9 in Marmora, offers 1.2 miles of trails and is the perfect spot to bring a family filled with wildlife watchers.

Although relatively small, the park encompasses a variety of habitats including deciduous woodlands, lakes and wetlands, crossed by easily walkable dirt and paved trails. Wildlife wanders throughout the park...By following the main path straight to the end, you will reach the original Cameron House, Circa 1930, now used as the Park Office and for small displays.

Admission is free and the park is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Summer and 9:00 am - 3:30 pm in the Winter and offers free on-site parking.

If you're tied to the beach for the rest of the summer, don't worry the fall is a great time to go and explore all the the park has to offer.

Fall is a good season to visit the Sanctuary as migrating birds are once again passing through. Showy Wood Ducks on the lake are favorites with their bright colors. The trees turn into colors of orange and gold, displaying their beautiful fall foliage, as well.

The park is open year-round and is a great spot to check out in the winter with all the ducks and wintering waterfowl. However, spring might be the best time of year to check out all the park has to offer.

The trees near the lakes provide a welcoming resting spot for migratory songbirds...Trees are blooming and leaves are forming, providing food for the animals and scenic beauty for us...Be sure to look for turtles basking along the lake edge and fish nesting.

The website says it's "well worth driving to from central or north Jersey to explore," which means it's worth it for you to make the trip if you live nearby, and never have visited.