Mainland HS Football To Be Honored At Hard Rock Atlantic City, NJ

The 2023 New Jersey Group IV State High School Football Champions are the Mainland Regional Mustangs and the Football Team will be honored at a special event the first weekend of 2024.

Mainland Regional High School Football Field in Linwood, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

After finishing their season with an undefeated record of 14-0, the Mainland Regional High School Football Team will be honored by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, who will be hosting a special celebration event. The first High School Football team in New Jersey Sports History with 14 wins will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6th inside Etess Arena.

Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

This event is open to the public, and admission is free for everyone to attend, doors open starting at 230 pm for this one-of-a-kind celebration of the 2023 New Jersey Group IV State Champions. Inside Etess Arena there will be a special Highlight Reel shown of the Mainland Mustangs Undefeated Football season on all the jumbo screens. Plus there will be performances by the Mainland Regional High School Marching Band and the Mainland Cheerleading Squad on the stage inside the arena.

Mainland Regional High School Football game in Linwood, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig in 2013 loading...

After the Mustangs Head Football Coach Chuck Smith introduces the Football Players, Team Managers, and Coaching Staff, there will be a one-of-a-kind presentation of the State Championship Trophy to the Football Team and Coaches.

Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images and Graphic from Mainalnd Regional Mustangs Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images and Graphic from Mainalnd Regional Mustangs loading...

This special event at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is well-deserved for Mainland Regional, whose team is not just 2023 State Champions but also in the conversation for one of the best High School Football teams in South Jersey history. Here are just some of the accomplishments by the Mainland Regional High School Football players this season:

*Jamie Tyson had 12 Interceptions this season, the most in New Jersey High School Football this season, and a new Mainland Regional High School Record. Tyson also had 11 Rushing Touchdowns as part of his incredible Senior Season.

*Stephen Ordille's 30 Rushing Touchdowns and 1,841 Rushing Yards were the most by any High School in the Cape Atlantic League during the 2023 Football season. He also had 67 Tackles this season.

*Cohen Cook had 15 Total Touchdowns this season (13 Rushing and 2 Receiving) along with 99 Tackles as part of the Mainland Mustangs Defense that had five shutouts this season, which is a School Record.

*JJ Sinclair, who has compiled the most Tackles for a career in Mainland Regional Football History, had 132 this season which is the most by any Cape Atlantic League High School Football Player.

*Hunter Watson, son of Mainland Regional Defensive Coordinator and Class of 1993 Graduate Tim Watson, had 12 Sacks and 80 Tackles this season for the Mustangs' Defense

Doors will open at 230 pm for the Public to enter Etess Arena, admission is free for this special event honoring the Mainland Regional High School Football Team. The celebration festivities for the State Championship will start at 3 pm inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The traffic entrance for Hard Rock Atlantic City is from Virginia Avenue and you can learn more about the property by visiting their website here.