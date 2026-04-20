Back in November, a landmark ice cream bar in Egg Harbor Township announced they were up for sale.

Little's Dairy Bar, at 617 Zion Road in EHT, was listed for sale for an asking price of $1.2 million, which included a two-bedroom, two-bathroom house that sits on the property.

On Wednesday, the LaPorte Family, who have owned and operated Little's Dairy Bar for 28 years, announced it was time to say goodbye after 28 years of watching families grow, kids turn into adults, and generations return year after year. That has truly been the greatest gift of all.

Meet the New Owners: Pete and Colleen Bretones

They announced that the new owners, Pete and Colleen Bretones, will carry on these traditions and continue serving the community with the same care and dedication.

In a crowded ice cream market in Atlantic County, Little's has gained a huge following. We wish both the LaPorte Family well as they move on to the next chapter in their life and we wish good luck to the Bretones family in their new venture.

If you haven't been to Little's, it's a unique spot, in a residential neighborhood, which also features a large 20-foot California Raisin statue, which was featured on the website RoadsideAmerica.com.

Plan Your Visit: 2026 Season Details

Little's opened for the 2026 season on March 27th, so stop by and welcome the new owners this summer!