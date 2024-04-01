Hammonton, NJ, Beer Rated as one of the best in New Jersey

There are a ton of great beers and breweries in South Jersey and one Hammonton brewery is being recognized for its outstanding Vienna Lager style of beer.

Chimney Rustic Ales, located at 15 Horton Street in Hammonton was a recipient of the Untapped Community Award for the No. 2 Vienna Lager in the entire state of New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

The beer is called AM_34 and is described by Chimey Rustic Ales as the G.O.A.T. of Vienna Lagers.

this amber beauty is a house favorite. Smooth and malty with the perfect amount of foam.

I have been to Chimney Rustic Ales a few times, but have never tried this beer, but I am a fan of their Iron Works Ale. I have some friends who have told me about AM_34, but since I am Vienna Lagers drinker, I have tried this beer.

However, next time I do the Hammonton triangle of 3 Three's, Vinyl Brewing and Chimney Rustic I will make sure to try this beer.

They commented that they don't take Untapped reviews very serious, but I use the app and find it to be very helpful, so I give them a lot of credit for getting the rating that they got.

If you are a fan of IPA style of beers, I recently put together my list of the 12 best I have tried in Atlantic and Cape May county.

However, if you are a fan of a Vienna Lager, head out to Hammonton and try this AM_34 from Chimey Rustic Ales. Its a cool little spot that I am sure you will enjoy