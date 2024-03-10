There are 712 Fire Departments in New Jersey and 75 percent of them are staffed by volunteers. Some of the most underappreciated essential workers in any community are Fire Fighters and according to the United States Fire Administration, over 65 percent of the calls Fire Fighters respond to are Emergency Medical Services Calls.

For the second time in the last four years, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that regional and local fire departments around the state will be receiving money as part of the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grants.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is awarding 353 NJ Fire Departments with grants that will be used to cover the costs for the following:

*Oxygen equipment

*Protective items (turnout clothing ensembles, pants, helmets, hoods, gloves, footwear, etc.)

*Cleaning and advanced cleaning equipment

*Personal protective equipment (PPE)

*Other fire and/or virus protection equipment as determined to be appropriate by DCA's Division of Local Government Services (DLGS)

There will be $20 Million of grant funds that will be distributed to New Jersey Fire Departments. Out of the 353 NJ Fire Companies receiving grants, there are 107 located in South Jersey.

These 19 Atlantic County Fire Departments Are Receiving Grant Funds:

Absecon: $21,000.00

Atlantic City: $70,000.00

Brigantine: $75,000.00

Buena Borough: $68,000.00

Buena Vista Township Fire District 1: $67,500.00

Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company: $35,000.00

Egg Harbor City: $75,000.00

Estell Manor: $54,000.00

Galloway Township Oceanville Volunteer Fire: $68,000.00

Galloway Township Bayview Volunteer Fire: $34,000.00

Galloway Township Pomona Volunteer Fire: $30,000.00

Galloway Township Germania Volunteer Fire: $44,000.00

Galloway Township Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire: $20,000.00

Linwood: $60,000.00

Mullica Township: $56,000.00

Northfield: $39,000.00

Pleasantville: $85,000.00

Port Republic: $53,000.00

Ventnor City: $75,000.00

Ventnor Fire Department

Six Cape May County Fire Departments will Receive Grant Funding:

Middle Township Fire District 3: $24,000.00

North Wildwood: $31,000.00

Stone Harbor: $37,000.00

Upper Township: $63,000.00

Wildwood: $52,000.00

Wildwood Crest: $75,000.00

Wildwood Crest Fire department

These 16 Cumberland County Fire Departments Are Receiving Grant Funds:

Bridgeton: $73,000.00

Cedarville Fire Company 1: $21,000.00

Fairfield Township: $35,000.00

Greenwich Township: $74,000.00

Hopewell Township: $45,000.00

Maurice River Township Leesburg VFC: $18,000.00

Maurice River Township Heislerville VFC: $11,000.00

Maurice River Township Cumberland VFC: $24,000.00

Maurice River Township Port Elizabeth VFC: $50,000.00

Millville: $50,000.00

Vineland City Station 1: $70,000.00

Vineland City Station 2: $75,000.00

Vineland City Station 3: $70,000.00

Vineland City Station 4: $70,000.00

Vineland City Station 5: $70,000.00

Vineland City Station 6: $75,000.00

22 Ocean County Fire Departments will Receive Grant Funding:

Barnegat Light: $27,000.00

Barnegat Township: $65,000.00

Beach Haven: $35,000.00

Berkeley Township Bayville Volunteer Fire: $70,000.00

Berkeley Township Pinewald Pioneer Volunteer Fire: $30,000.00

Harvey Cedars: $75,000.00

Jackson Township Fire District 3: $19,000.00

Jackson Township Fire District 4: $60,000.00

Lacey Township Lanoka Harbor Volunteer Fire: $50,000.00

Lacey Township Bamber Lakes Volunteer Fire: $20,000.00

Lakewood Fire District 1: $75,000.00

Manchester Township: $75,000.00

Ocean Gate Borough: $50,000.00

Ocean Township: $50,000.00

Ocean Township Fire District 2: $30,000.00

Pine Beach: $55,000.00

Plumsted Township Fire District: $45,000.00

Point Pleasant Beach: $72,000.00

Seaside Heights: $75,000.00

Ship Bottom: $75,000.00

Stafford Township Fire Company: $70,000.00

Surf City Fire and EMS CO 1: $65,000.00

For the full list of New Jersey Fire Departments receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program and Grant Application Criteria, you can visit the NJ DCA information page here.