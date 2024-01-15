While the Eagles didn't finish the season the way many fans would have liked, they are still playing a playoff game on Monday Night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nothing brings a community together like a good playoff run.

As we saw the past two seasons with the Phillies, local bars, taverns, breweries and restaurants are packed with fans cheering on the home team. There is nothing better than the home team bringing fans together, showing civic pride.

The Eagles will do their best do rally the Delaware Valley together as they start their NFL playoff run on Monday.

So what is the best spot in the area to watch all the NFL playoff action? There was one local spot that ranked the highest in the area from from Peter Genovese from NJ.com, who ranked the 25 best sports bars in New Jersey for 2024.

Here are some of the best sports bars in South Jersey to watch the games for 2024 - with a few of my own also listed below.

Before we check out Pete's list, here are five places I like to watch games:

1. Josie Kelly's in Somers Point: I watched some of the Phillies playoff games here, they have the sound on, good TV placement and good beer.

2. MudHen in Wildwood: This is a great spot to watch a game, it has a plenty of TV's, food and good beer and plenty of room.

3. Vagabond in Egg Harbor Township: I love the TV set up at Vagabond in EHT. They have a wall of TV's above the bar, so you don't miss a play regardless of where you are sitting.

4. Charlies in Somers Point: Another spot in Somers Point to watch the game, Charlies has a wall of big screens and plenty of complimentary TV's around the bar.

5. C-View in Cape May: Sometimes smaller is friendlier. This is the kind of place, you better get to early, if you want to watch the game. Not a ton of TV's, but everyone is a fan, its the kind of place you watch the game with a stranger and you make a friend.

There are plenty of other places in the area, but here are the four that made Pete's list:

23. Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern, Lower

It may not have the abundance of screens as others on this list, but the Crest Tavern more than makes up for it in a cozy, convivial atmosphere, and good food.

We had a great event a the Crest Tavern years ago and have always enjoyed that spot. If you are a listener to the radio show, The Sports Bash, you might remember we used to do a Whiffle Ball Extravaganza, and who of our first locations was the Crest Tavern.

17. Chickie’s and Pete’s, various locations

“The #1 sports bar in North America as voted by ESPN” is how Chickie’s and Pete’s, founded in 1987, describes itself. There are 9 Jersey locations.

While there are nine locations, two of them are in right here in South Jersey, in Egg Harbor Twp. and Atlantic City. We do The Sports Bash at these two locations every Eagles football season and can say, there aren't too many spots in the area that are better to watch the game.

15. Sidelines Sport Bar & Grill, Millville

Today, the bar boasts 23 flat screen TVs and 17 beers on tap. There are 10 wing sauces, plus burgers, wraps, tacos; try the whiskey BBQ cheesesteak, with shredded rib-eye, American cheese, onion petals and a whiskey BBQ sauce.

Owner Ted Lambert's, a local guy, has his Millville jersey hanging with his teammates in the bar. There is something about heading into a local sports bar and seeing local memorabilia that gives it its charm.

What Sports Bar was names the best sports bar in our area?

2. Tailgaters, Galloway

Tailgaters describes itself as a “small family-run sports bar in lovely Galloway Township.” It is compact, but sometimes you just want cozy over cavernous.

Tailgaters is a local spot where everyone knows each other. Its a great neighborhood hangout with great food, beer and a ton of TVs tuned to sports. There is memorabilia on the wall, both local and professional, but more than anything there is a friendly vibe when you walk in. The owner, Ari, while a New York sports fan, knows his audience and has built the best sports bar in the area.

What's your go to place to watch the big game?