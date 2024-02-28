Egg Harbor Township High School alum Justin Sweeney will make his college debut this afternoon for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they face the St. Joe's Hawks at 1 p.m

Sweeney, a true freshman, missed a majority of his senior season at EHT with injury. He last pitched in 2022, striking out 75 batters in 49.2 innings of work to go with a 2.40 ERA as a junior for Egg Harbor Township.

Get our free mobile app

Today he returns to the mound to pitch for a Rutgers team that is filled with local talent.

Rutgers' roster features plenty of Cape-Atlantic League alums, including his brother Jordan who has played in 148 career games for the Scarlet Knights, launching 27 home runs and driving in 110 runs.

So far in 2024, two CAL alums have paced the Rutgers offense with Brigantine native Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit alum, leading the team in hitting at .407 with 11 hits and Absecon native and ACIT alum Tony Santa Maria second on the team at .375 with nine hits and a team leading three home runs and nine RBI.

Another Cape-Atlantic League alum, Galloway native and former Cedar Creek pitcher Christian Coppola, was just named the Big 10 pitcher of the week after tossing six innings, two runs, just one hit, striking out nine to earn the win.

Coppola is usually the Rutgers Friday night starter, which is reserved for the teams top starter.

While at Cedar Creek, Coppola excelled with eye popping numbers, setting a single-season record with 103 strikeouts in 53.2 innings as a senior in 2022 with a 2.74 ERA.

Check back to see how Sweeney does in his debut today, while the game is not being streamed you can follow @RutgersBaseball on X for live updates as well as live stats. to see how all the local talent is doing.