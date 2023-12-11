Def Leppard and Journey Coming to Philadelphia in 2024

Struggling to decide what to give as gifts this holiday season? How about giving the gift of concert tickets. Tickets are always the right size and this year there are plenty of styles to choose from.

The summer concert calendar continues to grow with great shows in 2024.

We told you about bands like Hootie and the Blowfish, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, and others. Now we can add a few more big names to the list of musical acts coming our way in 2024.

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Philadelphia Concert Dates

This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey like no other, igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of timeless classics, and chart-topping hits, celebrating the enduring spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Journey features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist/backing vocals), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Def Leppard features Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums).

The legendary bands will bring their unforgettable rock anthems to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 23rd, with the Steve Miller Band.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. and the general public sale is Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. For tickets and show info click here.

STADIUM TOUR 2024 DATES

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Heart**

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CAOracle Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick