While attending a Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field is a costly proposition, going to a local establishment is a much less expensive opportunity to watch the Eagles with other fans.

The 2026 NFL season is one of the most anticipated over the last decade for Philadelphia Sports Fans. With new Offensive Coordinator Sean Mannion, the Eagles will be showcasing a new scheme on the field with Super Bowl 59 MVP Jalen Hurts continuing to lead the team at Quarterback.

The Eagles defense has seen some personnel changes, but Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio enters his third season in Philadelphia, maintaining real stability on that side of the ball for the first time in six years.

Of course, you can watch the game from the comfort of your home and invite some friends over to join you. But going to the game or going to watch at a bar with random fans has another level of energy added to the game day experience.

Also, part of the experience of watching the game with your fellow Eagles fans is to support the local small business owners who are also Sports fans. You can always tell the difference between a Bar or Restaurant manager and an owner who cares about Philadelphia Sports compared to those who just happen to have TVs in their establishment.

What Are The Best Places To Watch The Eagles Games in Cape May County?

We wanted to find out where the best local bars and restaurants are to watch Eagles games this season. A bar with TVs or a Restaurant with high-tops is not enough to make an establishment the best for Eagles fans. The environment, quality of food, and placement of TVs all matter to football fans.

So if you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan living in Cape May County, here are the best bars and restaurants to watch the game at this football season: