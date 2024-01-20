Believe It Or Not, New Jersey Residents Are Proud To Live Here

Believe It Or Not, New Jersey Residents Are Proud To Live Here

Photo from Canva Images

We all remember the lyric "I'm Proud to be an American" from the Lee Greenwood song God Bless The USA, the song that became famous after September 11, 2001. But just because you may be a "Proud American" doesn't mean you have pride in the state where you live.

The online Casino company PlayStar surveyed thousands of Americans to find out what states have the most pride in where they live.  The people surveyed were asked questions about that state's culture, green spaces, affordable living, Food options, and how friendly the people are who live in their state.

Photo from Canva
Well "Survey Says" that 68 percent of New Jersey residents say they are proud to work and live in The Garden State. That lands New Jersey in seventh place among the top ten most "Proudest states" in America. The top reason why people from New Jersey are most proud of their state is the Food, with 70 percent of people surveyed stating they love the food options here in the Garden State.

Photo from canva
The state of New Jersey would be higher in the rankings if it wasn't for residents' displeasure with the high cost of living. The only states with a high percentage of their residents more unhappy with Living Affordability are New York and Florida. Considering the state of New Jersey is the third Most Expensive State for Household Expenses in the United States, I am not surprised so many Garden State residents are unhappy with the Cost of Living here.

Photo from Canva
New Jersey residents are also more proud to live in their state compared to their neighbors.  While the state of New York's residents are right behind New Jerseyans in eighth place, Pennsylvania residents are not even in the top 15 of Proudest States according to PlayStar survey results.

Photo from Canva
According to the survey results, here are the top ten "proudest" states in America:
1. Minnesota
2. Hawaii
3. Massachusetts
4. Maine
5. Oregon
6. Colorado
7. New Jersey
8. New York
9. Connecticut
10. Arkansas

