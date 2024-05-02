Barstool Sports Social Media Influencer Frank 'The Tank' Fleming visited 'Maui's Dog House' in North Wildwood as part of his Raw Dog hot dog reviews that are posted on social media.

Maui's Dog House, which has been featured on Food Network TV shows like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, is located at 806 New Jersey Ave and has been in North Wildwood for 24 years.

Fleming commented that the hot dog roll felt more like a hoagie roll, saying this is the lingo down in South Jersey.

He was a fan of the bun to dog ratio, with the hot dog sticking out each end of the roll and gave the hot dog a Home Run rating, 'raise the apple' said Fleming, a huge New York Mets fan, making reference to the Big Apple that raises when the Mets hit a home run at Citi Field.

He commented how the hot dog is an actual link hot dog, '"these are not fake hot dogs" Fleming said.

He wasn't as big a fan of the chili hot dog that he tried, "its bland" Fleming said, giving that just a double.

Fleming was a fan of the fries, saying these fried are fantastic, giving them a 8.7 out of 10.