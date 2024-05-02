Barstool Sports Personality Makes Visit to Maui&#8217;s Dog House in North Wildwood, NJ

Barstool Sports Personality Makes Visit to Maui’s Dog House in North Wildwood, NJ

Google Maps

Barstool Sports Social Media Influencer Frank 'The Tank' Fleming visited 'Maui's Dog House' in North Wildwood as part of his Raw Dog hot dog reviews that are posted on social media.

Maui's Dog House, which has been featured on Food Network TV shows like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, is located at  806 New Jersey Ave and has been in North Wildwood for 24 years. 

Fleming commented that the hot dog roll felt more like a hoagie roll, saying this is the lingo down in South Jersey.

He was a fan of the bun to dog ratio, with the hot dog sticking out each end of the roll and gave the hot dog a Home Run rating, 'raise the apple' said Fleming, a huge New York Mets fan, making reference to the Big Apple that raises when the Mets hit a home run at Citi Field.

He commented how the hot dog is an actual link hot dog, '"these are not fake hot dogs" Fleming said.

He wasn't as big a fan of the chili hot dog that he tried, "its bland" Fleming said, giving that just a double.

Fleming was a fan of the fries, saying these fried are fantastic, giving them a 8.7 out of 10.

The Cost Of Seasonal Parking Permits In Cape May County, NJ Shore Towns

Every Jersey Shore Town located in Cape May County now uses the ParkMobile App for parking, as every town has made the transition to Virtual Parking Meters. Some people do not want the hassle of using a Virtual App or paying for Meters. These people typically obtain Seasonal Parking Passes in order to park in the Coastal Communities from May through September.
Here is a breakdown of how much those Parking Permits are reported to cost in each Cape May County Shore Town. Small Municipalities such as West Wildwood and West Cape May do not have their own parking meters or Seasonal Parking Permits, so they are not listed below.

Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media

Filed Under: New York, South Jersey, Diners, North Wildwood, Mets, barstool sports
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM