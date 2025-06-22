It's summer at the Jersey Shore, which generally means people like to get out more and try new things.

Walking on the boardwalk, eating ice cream, and pizza is a rite of passage during the warm summer months.

Well, I am here to give you a few places to try this summer in Atlantic County that you may or may not have tried yet, with a suggestion from each place to try when you get there.

There are a ton of food options out there, with new restaurants adding fun new options for locals and visitors. I have 15 places that offer a little something different.

Summer Flavors Across Atlantic County

From laid-back beer gardens and vibrant breweries to sweet ice cream shops and flavorful Mexican joints, there’s something for every craving and vibe. Many towns across Atlantic County have a ton of choices, so while my choices might not be the best, I hope to introduce you to a spot you may not have tried yet.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing spot to hang with friends or a quick bite on your way to the beach, this list is meant to inspire your next outing. Each place comes with a suggested item to try, but go with what you like; most of these spots offer plenty of great options. You might find a new favorite, or at the very least, cross something fun off your summer food bucket list.

Some of the towns were tough because many of them offer so many things, but scroll through the gallery to see each featured place.

And let us know which places you like in each town!

Explore the Gallery: See the Food, Feel the Vibe