For anyone who has aging parents, there is always a concern about giving them a quality of life for their final years. Whatever the health issues may be, you may not be in the position to care for your parents without help from Health Care Professionals.

We all want the best for our parents who sacrificed so much for us, their children, when we were growing up. But the idea of bringing your parents to a Senior Living Care Facility is scary for many people. There are enough "horror stories", whether real or fictional, that would make anyone apprehensive about trusting strangers with the daily care of their parents.

The senior care resource website, Seniorly, has partnered with the data company, Skypoint, to gather information about Senior Living Facilities across the United States to find out where the best Living Centers are located. To qualify for this list, Senior Living Communities had to meet the following criteria:

-Consumer and Family reviews to place the Facility in the top two percent of ratings

-Free of any licensing violations for the last 36 months

-No evidence of negative media coverage for the last 24 months

New Jersey Senior Living Facilities Win 2024 Awards

According to Seniorly research results, New Jersey is the state with the seventh most Award-Winning Senior Living Facilities in the United States. There are 12 Senior Living Communities in The Garden State that received awards for their quality of facilities and cost-value for the care seniors receive there.

The number two rated Senior Living Facility in America is located in New Jersey: The Bristal at Wayne, located on Hamburg Turnpike. They have received high ratings for having both high-quality independent and assisted living areas for Seniors. Plus, The Bristal at Wayne received good reviews for their specialized care for seniors dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Here are the 12 Senior Living Award Winners in New Jersey:

*The Bristal At Wayne

*Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel

*Sunrise of Summit

*Thrive at Montvale

*Arbor Terrace Shrewsbury

*Sunrise of Jackson

*The Chelsea At Manalapan

*Brandywine Living At Livingston

*Graceland Gardens Assisted Living

*The Chelsea At Shrewsbury

*Allegro Harrington Park

*All American Assisted Living at Washington Township

