One of New Jersey most delicious exports are about to come in season. Jersey Strawberries! And there are several festivals being held in their honor throughout the Garden State this Spring. Here's where to celebrate!



One thing you've gotta know about me: I will GORGE myself on Jersey Strawberries.

via GIPHY

The season is SO short and I've got to take advantage. Yes, to the point where I nearly make myself sick.

And I STALK Royale Crown in Hammonton until they open for the season where I can get my hands on their Jersey Strawberry soft serve ice cream. There's nothing like it anywhere else in NJ and they only have it for so long.

Royale Crown Ice Cream in Hammonton Google Maps loading...

But I'm willing to deal with whatever consequences because no one on earth, and I mean NO ONE grows strawberries as sweet and delicious as New Jersey. Fight me, lol.

2024 Strawberry Festivals in New Jersey

NJ Strawberry Festivals Thinkstock; Canva loading...

The best part about Jersey Strawberries season is all the celebrations they receive throughout the state. As well they should!

Get our free mobile app

Strawberry Festivals are taking place far and wide during the months of May and June. They are worth checking out because, like I said, the season won't last long. Come July, Jersey Strawberries will be a distant memory and we'll have to wait another whole year to sink our teeth into some.

Below are all the Strawberry Festivals happening in New Jersey this spring. Did we miss any? Let us know!

All the Juicy 2024 New Jersey Strawberry Festival Details One of New Jersey most delicious exports are about to come in season. Jersey Strawberries! And there are several festivals being held in their honor throughout the Garden State this Spring. Here's where to celebrate! Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca