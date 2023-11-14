The Big Man in Red is leaving the North Pole a little earlier this Christmas season and setting his sleigh down in Egg Harbor City to read to your kids!

What's better than YOU reading your little ones books like 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' and 'The Polar Express'? Santa doing the storytelling!

Imagine your children sitting around Santa Claus staring at him in wonder and mesmerized by his storytelling. It's happening this holiday season in Egg Harbor City.

Leave it to the entertainment geniuses at Renault Winery & Resort to come up with 'Stories with Santa'. They've perfect the art of outdoor celebration when the weather turns chilly with their annual festive 'Vintner Wonderland', and Santa reading to your kids is new for 2023.

Santa will be reading classic Christmas stories to good little boys and girls at Renault Winery beginning November 25th! Your little ones will be treated to milk and cookies, coloring books and crayons!

At the end of story time kids can visit with Santa and have their pictures taken!

'Stories with Santa' runs November 25th through December 23rd.

Renault is hosting many fun events for kids this holiday season including 'Make Your Own Snow Globe' on December 15th and 'Paint Your Own Nutcracker' on December 22nd!

