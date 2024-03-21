Panera Bread keeps opening cafes in New Jersey, but how come none of them are in Atlantic County?

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Bread Bowl Panera Bread/Facebook loading...

I like Panera Bread okay. I'm definitely devoted to their Broccoli Cheddar Soup (in a bread bowl) more than any other and they make a really good Caesar salad.

But people I know who love Panera REALLY love it. Swear by it, even. My question is, will folks in Atlantic County ever get the chance to love Panera? It seems Panera Bread keeps ignoring the area.

via GIPHY

Panera Bread Near Me

Panera Bread Store Getty Images loading...

Panera's got multiple locations in South Jersey. There are cafes in Camden County, Gloucester County, and Burlington County. But while Atlantic County's has great potential for Panera Bread in Mays Landing, Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Northfield, and Atlantic City, none have popped up here.

Panera Bread Opens New Drive-Thru Restaurant in Burlington County, NJ

Panera Bread in Burlington, NJ Google Maps loading...

Just this week, another Panera Bread opened in Burlington County. This one is located at the brand-new Shops At The Crossings on Mount Holly Road, according to 42 Freeway (near the intersection at Bromley Blvd.) Even more exciting, this new Panera has a drive-thru window.

Plea to Panera Bread: 'Please Consider Atlantic County, NJ'

via GIPHY

I think I'd be speaking on behalf of Atlantic County when I say, 'COME ON, Panera!' Atlantic County, New Jersey is home to more than 275,000 people! And we're hungry! Lol. Don't ignore us!

Bring your delicious breads, sandwiches, and baked goods to us and it'll be a match made in heaven.

Panera Bread Mac 'n Cheese and Sandwich Panera Bread/Facebook loading...

While Panera Bread expands its reach, check out some old-school restaurants in South Jersey that continue to bring fans back time and again.

The 10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Ranked Best in NJ A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca