Atlantic County, NJ, Why Does Panera Bread Ignore Us?
Panera Bread keeps opening cafes in New Jersey, but how come none of them are in Atlantic County?
I like Panera Bread okay. I'm definitely devoted to their Broccoli Cheddar Soup (in a bread bowl) more than any other and they make a really good Caesar salad.
But people I know who love Panera REALLY love it. Swear by it, even. My question is, will folks in Atlantic County ever get the chance to love Panera? It seems Panera Bread keeps ignoring the area.
Panera Bread Near Me
Panera's got multiple locations in South Jersey. There are cafes in Camden County, Gloucester County, and Burlington County. But while Atlantic County's has great potential for Panera Bread in Mays Landing, Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Northfield, and Atlantic City, none have popped up here.
Panera Bread Opens New Drive-Thru Restaurant in Burlington County, NJ
Just this week, another Panera Bread opened in Burlington County. This one is located at the brand-new Shops At The Crossings on Mount Holly Road, according to 42 Freeway (near the intersection at Bromley Blvd.) Even more exciting, this new Panera has a drive-thru window.
Plea to Panera Bread: 'Please Consider Atlantic County, NJ'
I think I'd be speaking on behalf of Atlantic County when I say, 'COME ON, Panera!' Atlantic County, New Jersey is home to more than 275,000 people! And we're hungry! Lol. Don't ignore us!
Bring your delicious breads, sandwiches, and baked goods to us and it'll be a match made in heaven.
While Panera Bread expands its reach, check out some old-school restaurants in South Jersey that continue to bring fans back time and again.
