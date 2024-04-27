New Jersey is Hopelessly Confused About This Emoji
There's one emoji New Jersey has trouble understanding above all others.
Using emojis is a super fun activity. I love expressing myself through little icons instead of typing out words.
But I'll be honest, I don't think I know what ALL the emojis mean. It turns out I'm not alone. In fact, I didn't know what one particular emoji meant until recently, and it's the exact one most of New Jersey gets wrong.
New Survey Reveals the Most Confusing Emojis in America
The team at Preply.com reportedly surveyed more than 2,200 Americans to find out how they interpret emojis and clear up any confusion.
There are three top emojis that get misinterpreted more often than all others, according to Preply.
Apparently, the majority of the United States doesn't grasp the painting nails emoji 💅🏻even though I think that one speaks for itself.
I'm guessing maybe it's mostly men that get confused by it? But in reality, 40 percent of people use that emoji when they want to convey classiness or bougieness.
I don't know that I ever fully understood the upside-down smile emoji 🙃. Not the one where the frown us upside down but the WHOLE face.
Evidently 30 percent of Americans use that one as a symbol for sarcasm.
New Jersey is Super Confused by This One Emoji
So, what's the emoji that confuses most of New Jersey?
The wind emoji 💨! Although it CAN be used to represent wind, New Jersey doesn't know that 38 percent of people use this emoji as a sign of being fast or dashing away.
I was today years old when I found THAT out.
What's funnier is that 34 percent of users think the wind emoji is perfect to symbolize farting, lol.
