There's one emoji New Jersey has trouble understanding above all others.



Using emojis is a super fun activity. I love expressing myself through little icons instead of typing out words.

via GIPHY

But I'll be honest, I don't think I know what ALL the emojis mean. It turns out I'm not alone. In fact, I didn't know what one particular emoji meant until recently, and it's the exact one most of New Jersey gets wrong.

New Survey Reveals the Most Confusing Emojis in America

America's Most Confusing Emojis Thinkstock; Canva loading...

The team at Preply.com reportedly surveyed more than 2,200 Americans to find out how they interpret emojis and clear up any confusion.

There are three top emojis that get misinterpreted more often than all others, according to Preply.

Apparently, the majority of the United States doesn't grasp the painting nails emoji 💅🏻even though I think that one speaks for itself.

Painting Nails Emoji Confuses America Thinkstock; emojipedia.com; Canva loading...

I'm guessing maybe it's mostly men that get confused by it? But in reality, 40 percent of people use that emoji when they want to convey classiness or bougieness.

I don't know that I ever fully understood the upside-down smile emoji 🙃. Not the one where the frown us upside down but the WHOLE face.

Upside Down Face Emoji Confuses U.S. Thinkstock; Canva loading...

Evidently 30 percent of Americans use that one as a symbol for sarcasm.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey is Super Confused by This One Emoji

via GIPHY

So, what's the emoji that confuses most of New Jersey?

Wind Emoji Confusion in NJ Thinkstock; emojipedia.com; Canva loading...

The wind emoji 💨! Although it CAN be used to represent wind, New Jersey doesn't know that 38 percent of people use this emoji as a sign of being fast or dashing away.

I was today years old when I found THAT out.

What's funnier is that 34 percent of users think the wind emoji is perfect to symbolize farting, lol.

via GIPHY

Hmm. I wonder what emojis we would use to describe these once popping South Jersey nightclubs? Keep scrolling for a trip down memory lane.

26 South Jersey Nightclubs Too Fun (and Wild!) to Last Oh, those South Jersey club nights! Dressing up, heading out late, dancing, STAYING out late. But all good things come to an end. See how many of these former party spots you remember from back in the day. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca