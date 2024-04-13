A 29-year-old woman who made her living helping others tragically lost her life earlier this month in a motor vehicle accident. Now, a fundraiser has been established to help the baby she leaves behind.

Karina E. Castillo of Pine Hill, NJ with Daughter and Fiance

Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ Claims One Life, Injures Several Others

The accident that killed Karina E. Castillo happened early Wednesday, April 3rd along the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County just west of High Bank Road, according to Patch.com.

Black Horse Pike at High Bank Road, Hamilton Twp NJ

The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic was She was pronounced dead at the scene after her Honda Civic was struck by another westbound vehicle, sending it into oncoming traffic.

Castillo was sent into oncoming traffic where she collided with another small sedan going eastbound, Patch.com reports.

Four others involved in the crash, three adults and a young child, also reportedly suffered varying degrees of injury.

Donate to a Fundraiser in Memory of Pine Hill, NJ's Karina E. Castillo

Karina E. Castillo Fundraiser

Not only was the 29-year-old engaged at the time of her death, but also a dedicated social worker and mother to a baby daughter, according to an obituary posted by Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home.

Shortly after Karina's death, a GoFundMe was established in her memory to help offset the financial hardship of her funeral expenses and to benefit her young daughter Graciela.

If you'd like to contribute to Karnia E. Castillo's memorial fund as her family mourns her untimely loss, visit GoFundMe.com.

Young Social Worker from Pine Hill, NJ Dies Tragically in Accident

Close up hands forming the heart and sky

A Philadelphia native most recently living in Camden County, Karina E. Castillo was reportedly a social worker for New Jersey Department of Children and Families (Division of Protection and Permanency).

Her family says Castillo was motivated by her passion for helping others, making her sudden loss all the more unfathomable. By all accounts, she was a caring soul with her whole life ahead of her. She was remembered in a memorial service April 11th in Vineland.

