Who needs a big, sparkly, glistening crystal ball to ring in the new year when you can drop a gigantic version of one of America's favorite candies? That's exactly the plan in place for one New Jersey town.

Did you know the town of Hackettstown, located in Warren County, has been part of the M&M-making process since the late 1950s? It's true, according to ABC 7.

So, it makes complete sense for Hackettstown to fashion its own version of New York City's Times Square ball drop to usher in 2024. Instead of a glass or crystal ball, the town's enlisted a giant M&M!

The big candy epitaph is made of fiberglass and is just as vibrant and glowy as its Times Square rival, just a lot more colorful.

The town held a press conference with a talking red M&M delivering the good news alongside Hackettstown town officials and law enforcement.

This is reportedly the first year Hackettstown will celebrate New Year's Eve with an M&M as its mascot, but it plans are for it to become an annual tradition.

Hackettstown’s First New Year’s Eve Celebration Featuring An M&M’S® Lentil Drop begins at 9 p.m. in the center of town near Main Street.

