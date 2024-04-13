A GoFundMe has been set up to raise donations for a Kimmy's Safe Haven in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey after recent heavy rains left the animal rescue flooded.



Photos from the property at 420 S. Bremen Avenue in Egg Harbor City (near Renault Winery) show how devastating the conditions are right now at Kimmie's.

Egg Harbor City, NJ Animal Rescue Flooded from Rain

Egg Harbor City NJ Animal Rescue Damage by Heavy Rain courtesy Renee Durante

Recent heavy rainfalls have left much of the rescue underwater.

Pigs and chickens, just some of the many farm animals and pets (along with homeless cats and dogs) Kimmy's tirelessly cares for, are currently residing in pens with water damage.

Pig at Kimmie's Safe Haven Egg Harbor City NJ courtesy Renee Durante

Other parts of the property are totally flooded out.

Kimmy's Safe Haven Seeking Donations for Egg Harbor City, NJ Animal Sanctuary

A fundraiser has been established on GoFundMe.com with a goal of raising $10,000 to aid in the rebuilding of the sanctuary.

Materials for installation of just new fencing will cost more than $8,000.

Kimmy's says the rescues also needs to rebuild barns for housing the animals from the weather conditions, according to GoFundMe.

The animal rescue is also very much in need of volunteers to assist the clean-up effort.

Flooded Egg Harbor City NJ Animal Rescue courtesy Renee Durante

Kimmy's Safe Haven is also hoping an excavation company would be willing to donating their services to remediate the property because every time it rains their situation just gets worse.

Every single dollar will go a long way to repairing Kimmy's Safe Haven. It would be such a good, local cause to donate to. And FYI, all monetary donations are tax deductible.

