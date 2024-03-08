Ice cream makes everything better, especially when it's free. That's where your local Dairy Queen comes in!



Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2024

Springtime equals free ice cream! And the day Dairy Queen fans wait all year for is coming soon.

If you're a 'if it's free it's for me' kind of person, you won't want to miss Dairy Queen's upcoming Free Cone Day!

Yep, a cone filled with that bubble-shaped, vanilla goodness for FREE.

When is Dairy Queen Free Cone Day in New Jersey?

Mark your calendar! The annual giveaway takes place on Tuesday, March 19th.

That's the first day of spring. What better way to celebrate than treating yourself to a mouth full of free ice cream?

How to Get a Free Ice Cream Cone at Dairy Queen in New Jersey

All you have to do is pay a visit to your local Dairy Queen and they'll hand you a free cone of vanilla soft serve. But don't try and be greedy. It's one per customer.

Oh, and unless you're the first to arrive, you'll probably have to stand in line to get your free Dairy Queen ice cream cone, so pack your patience. It'll be worth the wait though!

Dairy Queen Near Me

Dairy Queen has plenty of locations in New Jersey. Hey, who says you can't spend your March 19th driving from one to another to double dip on Free Cone Day, pardon the pun, lol.

Locally, Dairy Queen is located in Absecon, Barnegat, Bayville, Browns Mills, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Pennsauken, Rio Grande, Sea Isle City, Somers Point, Stone Harbor, Toms River, Turnersville, Washington Township, and Wildwood.

