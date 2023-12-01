If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have noticed Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's the one to look for!

There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.

It's why I've always wonder why Cape May hasn't provided more inspiration for Hallmark Channel films.

Now, I don't really dedicate myself to watching the Hallmark Channel. I may stumble upon it on the weekend and leave it on for a bit, but I don't have it on 24/7. So, thanks to Wildwood Video Archive for pointing out that in 2022 our beautiful Cape May was played a role in the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie 'Christmas at the Golden Dragon'.

courtesy Timeless Pictures; Hallmark Channel; iMDb courtesy Timeless Pictures; Hallmark Channel; iMDb loading...

Wildwood Video Archive writes, 'At the 55-minute mark, [filmmakers] made a quick outside shot before moving into a restaurant scene, and BOOM… There was Cape May.' Their website goes on to say, 'It was only about three seconds long but it showed a snowy Washington Street Mall. It looked like something they most likely purchased off of a stock movie image site but it was still so much fun to ‘see’ Cape May on the Hallmark Channel.'

Get our free mobile app

The storyline of 'Christmas at the Golden Dragon' goes like this, according to iMDb: 'When a beloved Midwestern Chinese restaurant announces its closing right before Christmas, it prompts their clientele to re-examine their relationships in a series of interconnected stories amid the chaos of its busiest week of the year.'

So next time you see that movie title come up on the Hallmark Channel guide, sit down and watch or press 'record', and see if you can spot Washington Street Mall.

And I agree with Wildwood Video Archive. Cape May is special enough to have a WHOLE Christmas movie of its very own. Picture this: 'Big time movie star returns to hometown to visit his ailing mother, only to fall in love with a local candy store owner.' Voila! Are you reading this, Hallmark?

11 SJ Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies The Hallmark Channel needs look no further than these quaint South Jersey towns for inspiration for a Christmas movie. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca