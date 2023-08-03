A swimming pool inside one of the Atlantic City casinos is switching to 'adults only'.

Yeah, kids live for swimming, but they're not the only ones. Big kids love to chill and relax in cool water, without the interruption of cannonballs and splashing from little ones.

So, Bally's Atlantic City is giving only those 21 and over access to its pool. And this was a decision Bally's made after overwhelming requests from guests.

The restriction to kids goes into effect on Friday, August 4th. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you've got to be over 21 to access the pool and fitness area.

Surprisingly, social media followers approve of the move. I was expecting to see some parents bark back at Bally's for banning kids from its pool. But there's a time and a place for swimming with kids, and a time for the big kids to have their relaxation time, child-free.

