34th Street Market, An Ocean City Mainstay

Located on 34th Street between Haven Ave. and West Ave., a PRIME location, 34th Street Market was a farm market, garden market, ice cream stand, and bike rental all rolled into one. It made for a great place to get many errands done at once, especially during the busy summer months. I pretty much don't know Ocean City life without it. It's been around nearly as long as I've been alive.

You could shop for Jersey Fresh produce, replenish your garden with beautiful flowers, and treat yourself to an ice cream cone all in one visit.

Good Things Come to an End, But the Owner's Not Happy About It

After 46 years serving Ocean City, Press of Atlantic City reports 34th Street Market won't be back for Summer 2024.

The land beneath 34th Street Market has been sold, but business owner Ron Farnath was not ready to retire, according to Press of Atlantic City. In late 2023, Farnath had planned to go on operating the market, CBS News Philadelphia reports, and that he was sad the property was put on the block.

According to the real estate listing for 34th Street Market, the business did not have a written lease, Press of A.C. reports.

What's Next for 34th Street Market

The market will be razed to make way for condos and new retails space, according to Press of Atlantic City. According to Berkshire Hathaway realtor Mark Grimes, the property will be redeveloped to include a single residential unit, and four condominiums atop retail space.

