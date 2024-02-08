Okay, to be completely transparent, I'm not promising cheap insurance, this is New Jersey, but I can point you to some of the better deals available to New Jersey drivers.

You might be surprised to know that according to moneygeek.com, New Jersey drivers don't pay the most expensive premiums in the country. That honor goes to Michigan, with an average annual premium of $4003.

States Who Pay the Most for Car Insurance

In addition to Michigan, seven other states pay higher annual auto insurance premiums than New Jersey. States that pay more are New York, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, Rhode Island, Georgia and Nevada.

The folks at a website called wallethub.com did some digging and found the companies with the best insurance rates.

Companies with the Lowest Car Insurance in New Jersey

According to the site, Amica, NJM, and Geico are the insurance companies with the best rates in the state.

Keep in mind, that there are many variables when you get insurance quotes. Some of the things that will impact your cost are your location, driving record, age, sex, and even credit score. Also, the level of coverage you want will raise or lower your cost.

How Much Insurance Coverage Do New Jersey Drivers Need

According to NJ DMV, all vehicles registered in New Jersey must have:

Liability Insurance

Personal Injury Protection

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

There are benefits to being a good driver. If don't have any points on your record, and haven't been in an accident, wallethub.com found that you'll save the most money by buying your insurance from, Amica, Geico, and NJM.

If you have points on your record, be prepared to pay more. Depending on the offense, you could be paying considerably more. The companies you need to check into are, Geico, Amica, NJM.

