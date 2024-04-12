We have looked far and wide for the most delicious fish and chips in New Jersey.

Important characteristics include freshness, light breading (not overly breaded, and the atmosphere of the restaurant.

The British Chip Shop 146 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ.

How can you go wrong at a place that calls itself, The British Chip Shop?

They serve up the fish and chips in a couple of different ways.

You have a choice of the traditional fresh cod or fresh haddock.

Both come with hand-cut chips.

Josie Kelly's 908 Shore Road, Somers Point

Josie Kelly's is an authentic Irish pub, with a fun Irish vibe.

Their version of Fish and Chips includes a delicious beer-battered haddock which is accompanied by chips (fries) tarter sauce, and malt vinegar mayo.

On selected evenings, they offer live entertainment that ranges from bands to DJs to UFC watch parties.

The Irish Pub 164 St. James Place, Atlantic City

This is a dive bar in Atlantic City that serves up some great food while having fun.

This place is a throwback to days gone by. Back in the day, this place was an actual speakeasy.

The fish and chips at The Irish Pub are off the hook good.

Al's Airport Inn 636 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing

I love finding places like this. Tucked away on Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, this is a place where locals gather for some adult beverages and tasty food.

They use cod filets in their Fish and Chips Basket. It comes with fries, and a choice of cocktail, tartar, or a delicious cajun tartar sauce.

Check their website for live entertainment.

Dogtooth Bar & Grill 100 E Taylor Ave. Wildwood

If you're hungry, this is the place for you. The portions are quite generous.

They offer a version of fish and chips is a tempura beer-battered grouper fillet that is fried to a golden brown and served complete with coleslaw & french fries.

