A local Stafford Township boater saved the day on Wednesday when he saw a sailboat in trouble in rough water in Barnegat Bay, the Stafford Township Police Department said.

Stafford Township Police Get Notice of a Capsized Sailboat

Police say they were alerted to the overturned boat near Cedar Run Dock Road at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Stafford Twp Police Sgt. Christopher Smith saw the boat about 200 yards offshore in the bay. He said bay conditions were rough at the time, making things difficult for those involved.

The sailboat was owned and operated by Mark Vizer, 78, of Ship Bottom. The passenger aboard the vessel was Michael Fields, 73, of New York.

Local Man Jumps Into Action

Nearby resident James "Diamond" Sprague witnessed the boat capsize and immediately used his personal vessel to help, police said.

Sprague rescued the two men in the water, bringing them aboard his boat and safely back to shore. He was able to get the men out of the water and onto his boat before they were injured. Stafford townshp Police publicly thanked Sprague for his help. "The Stafford Township Police Department would like to recognize and thank James 'Diamond' Sprague for his quick actions and willingness to assist those in distress. His prompt response played a significant role in ensuring a safe outcome for all involved."

The capsized sailboat was later recovered by Sea Tow.

The United States Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light also responded and assisted with the incident.

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