Holsten's is an ice cream parlor in Bloomfield, New Jersey that's a throwback to the old days.

As soon as you step in, you know you're in a special place.

They have an ice cream counter with old-fashioned bar stools, a candy display, and those old red vinyl booths where young couples would share milkshakes before heading out to the submarine races.

As cool as this place is, it's probably more famous for its place in television history.

It was in one of those red vinyl booths, that Tony Soprano ordered a plate of onion rings as he scrolled through the jukebox in the final scene of The Sopranos. Fade to black.

Since the final episode of The Sopranos ended in 2007, the booth in which the final scene was filmed has been somewhat of a tourist attraction.

To this day, people continue to visit Holsten's just to see that booth, and order a plate of onion rings.

Now, Holsten's has made the difficult decision to replace the booths in their establishment, and they are giving fans a chance to own the very booth that has become famous on its own.

In a post on their Facebook page, the owners give a heart-felt explanation of why they are doing this,

Please understand that we don't want to do this. But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first.

Fans who are interested can visit their eBay listing and place a bid.

