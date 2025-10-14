ShopRite is holding a job fair this Saturday, Oct 18th.

The grocery store chain is looking for a wide variety of help in its New Jersey stores, from the produce department, cashiers, deli clerks, bakery clerks, and online shopping clerks.

Other roles include maintenance, cleaning, and specialized positions like meat cutter or cake decorator. They also have a range of corporate jobs in areas like store manager and assistant store manager.

What ShopRite Offers Employees

ShopRite's recruitment information says they offer employees a game-based training app, entertainment & tuition discounts, and scholarship opportunities.

Full-time positions are eligible for benefits like vision, life insurance, and dental, which become available on a graduated basis over time according to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Paid time off, such as sick time, vacation days, personal days, and holidays, accrue on a graduated basis over time in accordance with the CBA.

Retirement benefits, like a pension and a 401K, are also covered under the CBA.

Starting salaries begin at a minimum wage and vary depedning on the position for which you are hired.

How to Apply

ShopRite is encouraging people interested in jobs to apply online, but they will also make hiring managers available to speak with you this Saturday between 11 am and 2 pm at the store nearest you.

The stores are committed to connecting with talented people & showcasing career opportunities at ShopRite.

Job seekers are being told to check in at the customer service counter at a store that is hiring, where you will be guided to the interview location.

Positions at ShopRite's Micro-Fulfillment Centers

After looking at what positions are available in local stores, it seems as though the most available jobs are at the ShopRite micro-fulfillment center in EHT.

The fulfillment center helps ShopRite fill its home online grocery program, which offers shoppers pickup and home delivery services across most ShopRite store locations.

The fulfillment center uses robots capable of assembling orders of up to 60 grocery items in minutes, increasing efficiency and ensuring customers get their online orders quickly.

ShopRite's Fulfillment Center at 6805 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township is advertising for over 50 positions, from deli help for $15.49 an hour to store manager at up to $113,600.

Village ShopRite may plan on making more hiring managers available for all its stores at the Job Fair on Saturday.

NJ State Police: 10 of New Jersey's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis