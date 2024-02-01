Share The Love Valentine’s Day Blood Drive in Northfield, NJ

In this season of love and Valentine's, we’re asking you to “Share the Love” and help people who need blood every day.

Lite 96.9’s Share the Love Valentine's Blood Drive.

On Monday, February 12th from 2 to 7 pm, we’re holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the American Legion Post at 232 W. Mill Road in Northfield.

Blood donations are at a 20-year low right now and the Red Cross has declared a blood emergency.

Donating is simple, fast, and convenient. The process can take as little as 45 minutes, but it can make a lifelong difference for someone else.

Click the button below and then scroll down the February 12th to schedule your time.

