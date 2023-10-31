NJ Restaurant Named One of the Best 24 Hour Joints in the Country

Anyone over a certain age in New Jersey has memories of going out clubbing and then ending the night with a big dish of disco fries, at some late-night joint.

Friends would gather after a night of partying and share war stories about that hot chick who turned you down or the cute guy who kept checking you out.

Hanging out late-night at these places, was just a part of young adulthood.

Times have changed and many of the old haunts are just a distant memory. However, there are still some places to go to settle your late-night cravings.

One of those places was just named one of the best in the country. That place is Chicken or the Egg on Long Beach Island. Now to be transparent, Chicken or the Egg, otherwise known as Chegg to its fans, isn't open late-night once summertime ends.

Chicken or the Egg via Facebook. Chicken or the Egg via Facebook. loading...

The Chegg's off-season hours are Wednesday and Thursday 11a-8p, Friday 11a-9p, Saturday 8a-9p and Sunday 8a-8p.

Going to the Chegg during the summer has been a traditional social spot for young adults for years. It's not a bar, so there is a large mix of ages. It's good safe fun for all ages.

As for food, they are known for a wide selection of wings. Those who prefer mild wings have several choices, including their garlic parmesan and, Old Bay Dry Rub. Those who want some kick might try their Mediummm (sic) or Jamaican Jerk.

Chicken or the Egg via Facebook. Chicken or the Egg via Facebook. loading...

If you want to burn your tongue off, you would want the appropriately named, Ludicrous wings.

One final note, Chicken or the Egg, now has 2 locations. This story is about the Long Beach Island location only.

This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Your State (msn.com)

20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis