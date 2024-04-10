NJ Police Hunt for Escapees with Jersey Shore Connections
The New Jersey Department of Corrections is searching for a couple of felons who have escaped custody.
Authorities are looking for information that will lead to the capture of these dangerous felons.
If you have information about their whereabouts, you are advised to call 9-1-1.
All tips are 100% confidential.
At no time should you ever attempt to take the law into your own hands. These subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Both subjects have ties to the Jersey Shore area.
Leamon Washington aka: Leamon Coleman, Demetrius, Latif, James Washington
Date of Birth: December 11, 1972 (52)
Sex: Male Race: Black
Height: 5'8" Weight: 230
Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald
Escaped from Tully House Residential Community Release Facility March 4, 2024.
1 count of 2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 2 counts of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of
2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 3 counts of
2C:18-2*3 Burglary /3
Lamar Quarles aka: Lamar Quarels
Date of Birth: May 1, 1986 (38)
Sex: Male Race: Black
Height: 5'8" Weight: 245
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Escaped from HOPE Residential Community Release Facility March 22, 2024
1 count of 2C:12-1B1*2 Assault/Agg-Att/Cause Ser. Bodily Inj /2, 1 count of
2C:39-7*2 Weapons/Certain Persn Not to Have Wpns/2, 1 c1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3ount of
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3
The Department of Corrections oversees nine prisons, 11 Residential Community Release Facilities, and an Assessment Center.
There are roughly 20,000 people housed in the NJ prison system.
If you have information about these individuals, contact 9-1-1. All tips are confidential.
