The New Jersey Department of Corrections is searching for a couple of felons who have escaped custody.

Authorities are looking for information that will lead to the capture of these dangerous felons.

If you have information about their whereabouts, you are advised to call 9-1-1.

All tips are 100% confidential.

At no time should you ever attempt to take the law into your own hands. These subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both subjects have ties to the Jersey Shore area.

Escaped Prisoner NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Leamon Washington aka: Leamon Coleman, Demetrius, Latif, James Washington

Date of Birth: December 11, 1972 (52)

Sex: Male Race: Black

Height: 5'8" Weight: 230

Eyes: Brown Hair: Bald

Escaped from Tully House Residential Community Release Facility March 4, 2024.

1 count of 2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 2 counts of

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of

2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of

2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 3 counts of

2C:18-2*3 Burglary /3

Escaped Convict NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Lamar Quarles aka: Lamar Quarels

Date of Birth: May 1, 1986 (38)

Sex: Male Race: Black

Height: 5'8" Weight: 245

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Escaped from HOPE Residential Community Release Facility March 22, 2024

1 count of 2C:12-1B1*2 Assault/Agg-Att/Cause Ser. Bodily Inj /2, 1 count of

2C:39-7*2 Weapons/Certain Persn Not to Have Wpns/2, 1 c1 count of :

2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3ount of

2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3

The Department of Corrections oversees nine prisons, 11 Residential Community Release Facilities, and an Assessment Center.

There are roughly 20,000 people housed in the NJ prison system.

If you have information about these individuals, contact 9-1-1. All tips are confidential.

