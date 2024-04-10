NJ Police Hunt for Escapees with Jersey Shore Connections

NJ Police Hunt for Escapees with Jersey Shore Connections

NJ Department of Corrections

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is searching for a couple of felons who have escaped custody.

Authorities are looking for information that will lead to the capture of these dangerous felons.

If you have information about their whereabouts, you are advised to call 9-1-1.

All tips are 100% confidential.

At no time should you ever attempt to take the law into your own hands.  These subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both subjects have ties to the Jersey Shore area.

NJ Department of Corrections
loading...

Leamon Washington  aka:  Leamon Coleman, Demetrius, Latif, James Washington

Date of Birth:  December 11, 1972  (52)

Sex:  Male  Race:  Black

Height:  5'8"  Weight:  230

Eyes:  Brown  Hair:  Bald

Escaped from Tully House Residential Community Release Facility March 4, 2024.

1 count of 2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 2 counts of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 1 count of
2C:15-1A1*2 Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /2, 1 count of
2C:18-2A1*3 Burglary-Enter Structure /3, 3 counts of
2C:18-2*3 Burglary /3

NJ Department of Corrections
loading...

Lamar Quarles aka:  Lamar Quarels

Date of Birth:  May 1, 1986 (38)

Sex:  Male  Race:  Black

Height:  5'8"  Weight:  245

Eyes:  Brown  Hair:  Black

Escaped from HOPE Residential Community Release Facility March 22, 2024

1 count of 2C:12-1B1*2 Assault/Agg-Att/Cause Ser. Bodily Inj /2, 1 count of
2C:39-7*2 Weapons/Certain Persn Not to Have Wpns/2, 1 c1 count of :
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3ount of
2C:35-5A1*3 CDS/Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense /3

The Department of Corrections oversees nine prisons, 11 Residential Community Release Facilities, and an Assessment Center.

There are roughly 20,000 people housed in the NJ prison system.

If you have information about these individuals, contact 9-1-1.  All tips are confidential.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years

There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2022 and 2024.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Places in NJ where gun owners have sued to carry a legal gun

New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.” 

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect.

﻿The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities.

The law bars handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities. The lower court's May injunction did not specify those locations, and the appeals court also didn't remove the prohibition in those places.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt & The Associated Press

 

Filed Under: Jersey Shore, NJ, NJ Department of Corrections
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM