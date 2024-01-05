NJ Authorities Need Your Help to Capture Wanted Men
This is a list of individuals who are wanted by New Jersey law enforcement agencies.
Authorities remind us that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. You should never attempt to approach them. If you see them, or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1. All calls will be kept confidential.
Irving D. Santiago Date of Birth: May 31, 1994 (30 Years old)
Sex: Male Hispanic
Hair: Brown Eyes: Green
Height: 5'7" Weight: 150
Escape from South Woods State Prison.
1 count of: 2C:39-5B*2
Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2
Jerry Lin Date of Birth: December 12, 1980 (44 years old)
Sex: Male
Height: 5'11" Weight: 190
The subject is wanted for criminal extortion.
ABEL AVILA MEJIA Date of Birth: October 12, 1977 (47 years old)
Sex: Male Hispanic
Height: 5'5" Weight: 167
Abel Avila Mejia is wanted for sexual assault, which occurred in Dover Township. Mejia may be working as a cook and was last seen in the Ocean County area.
Edward Zubl Date of Birth: Age 52
Sex: Male Caucassion
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'11" Weight: 165
Wanted for probation violation. Criminal Court failure to obey.
Authorities remind us that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. You should never attempt to approach them. If you see them, or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1. All calls will be kept confidential.