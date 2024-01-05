NJ Authorities Need Your Help to Capture Wanted Men

NJ Doc, MC Sheriff's Office, OC Sheriff's Office, SC Sheriff's Office

This is a list of individuals who are wanted by New Jersey law enforcement agencies.

Authorities remind us that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.  You should never attempt to approach them.  If you see them, or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1.  All calls will be kept confidential.

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections
Irving D. Santiago       Date of Birth:  May 31, 1994 (30 Years old)

Sex:  Male                     Hispanic

Hair: Brown                   Eyes:  Green

Height:  5'7"                  Weight:  150

Escape from South Woods State Prison.

1 count of:  2C:39-5B*2

Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2

Photo: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office
Jerry Lin                       Date of Birth:  December 12, 1980 (44 years old)

Sex:  Male

Height:  5'11"                  Weight:  190

The subject is wanted for criminal extortion.

Photo: Ocean County Sheriff's Office
ABEL AVILA MEJIA     Date of Birth:  October 12, 1977 (47 years old)

Sex:  Male                     Hispanic

Height:  5'5"                  Weight:  167

Abel Avila Mejia is wanted for sexual assault, which occurred in Dover Township.  Mejia may be working as a cook and was last seen in the Ocean County area.

Photo: Sussex County Sheriff's Office
Edward Zubl                 Date of Birth:  Age 52

Sex:  Male                     Caucassion

Hair: Brown                   Eyes:  Brown

Height:  5'11"                  Weight:  165

Wanted for probation violation.  Criminal Court failure to obey.

