This is a list of individuals who are wanted by New Jersey law enforcement agencies.

Authorities remind us that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. You should never attempt to approach them. If you see them, or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1. All calls will be kept confidential.

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections

Irving D. Santiago Date of Birth: May 31, 1994 (30 Years old)

Sex: Male Hispanic

Hair: Brown Eyes: Green

Height: 5'7" Weight: 150

Escape from South Woods State Prison.

1 count of: 2C:39-5B*2

Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /2

Photo: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Jerry Lin Date of Birth: December 12, 1980 (44 years old)

Sex: Male

Height: 5'11" Weight: 190

The subject is wanted for criminal extortion.

Photo: Ocean County Sheriff's Office

ABEL AVILA MEJIA Date of Birth: October 12, 1977 (47 years old)

Sex: Male Hispanic

Height: 5'5" Weight: 167

Abel Avila Mejia is wanted for sexual assault, which occurred in Dover Township. Mejia may be working as a cook and was last seen in the Ocean County area.

Photo: Sussex County Sheriff's Office

Edward Zubl Date of Birth: Age 52

Sex: Male Caucassion

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'11" Weight: 165

Wanted for probation violation. Criminal Court failure to obey.

