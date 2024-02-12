Police in Cumberland County need your help to locate these fugitives of justice. If you have information about any of these subjects, you're reminded to not take the law into your own hands.

These are dangerous criminals, and they should never be approached.

You are asked to call 9-1-1 or submit tips anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips

DOUGLAS MINATEE Date of Birth: 4/16/1967

Sex: Male Race: Black

Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

Height: 5'11" Weight: 140

Police are looking for Minatee who has failed to register as a sex offender. He is wanted since February 7, 2024. Police say he last registered in Millville, and may be in Newark. Anonymous tips can be submitted at njccpo.gov/tips or contact Detective Mathew Lutz at 856-207-3274.

LAWRENCE SWEIGART Date of Birth: 7/13/1977

Sex: Male Race: White

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Height: 5'9" Weight: 165

Wanted Since: November 1, 2023

Lawrence Sweigart is a wanted sex offender who has failed to register as required by law. He has last resided in Commercial Township but can be anywhere now. If you have information about Sweigart, you can submit your tip anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips or call Detective Mathew Lutz at 856-207-3274.

STANFORD ARMSTEAD Date of Birth: 4/19/1974

Sex: Male Race: Black

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Height: 6'2" Weight: 180

Wanted Since: June 29, 2023

Police say Stanford Armstead has absconded from parole and failed to register as a sex offender as required by law. You may submit tips anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips or call Dana Orlando at 609-649-9371.

