New Jersey Police Searching for These South Jersey Sex Predators
Police in Cumberland County need your help to locate these fugitives of justice. If you have information about any of these subjects, you're reminded to not take the law into your own hands.
These are dangerous criminals, and they should never be approached.
You are asked to call 9-1-1 or submit tips anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips
DOUGLAS MINATEE Date of Birth: 4/16/1967
Sex: Male Race: Black
Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray
Height: 5'11" Weight: 140
Police are looking for Minatee who has failed to register as a sex offender. He is wanted since February 7, 2024. Police say he last registered in Millville, and may be in Newark. Anonymous tips can be submitted at njccpo.gov/tips or contact Detective Mathew Lutz at 856-207-3274.
LAWRENCE SWEIGART Date of Birth: 7/13/1977
Sex: Male Race: White
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Height: 5'9" Weight: 165
Wanted Since: November 1, 2023
Lawrence Sweigart is a wanted sex offender who has failed to register as required by law. He has last resided in Commercial Township but can be anywhere now. If you have information about Sweigart, you can submit your tip anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips or call Detective Mathew Lutz at 856-207-3274.
STANFORD ARMSTEAD Date of Birth: 4/19/1974
Sex: Male Race: Black
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Height: 6'2" Weight: 180
Wanted Since: June 29, 2023
Police say Stanford Armstead has absconded from parole and failed to register as a sex offender as required by law. You may submit tips anonymously at njccpo.gov/tips or call Dana Orlando at 609-649-9371.
