New Jersey People Have Some Annoying Habits

I'll start by acknowledging that many of the traits I'm sharing with you, can be found in places other than New Jersey. But that doesn't make these traits any less annoying.

People who decide to stop right in front of the entrance or exit of the store, blocking others from coming or going, so that they can have a conversation with someone they know.

Canva Canva loading...

Okay, I know this may hurt some feelings, but have you ever found yourself in the self-checkout line when the person in front of you, with a full cart, thinks that is the perfect time to allow their young kid to do the scanning? When there's a line of people waiting their turn to check out, there's nothing cute about this exercise.

Those who are too busy playing or texting on their phone to notice the light turned green 30 seconds ago. Even more annoying, they realize the light is green just as it starts turning yellow, causing everyone behind them to have to sit through another cycle.

Canva Canva loading...

Have you ever seen the people who plot out their territory on the beach by using traffic cones or flags? Of course, inside their zone, they usually pitch one of those big obnoxious tents. I've seen days on Long Beach Island when it looks like a tent city. You can barely move around.

Canva Canva loading...

People who continue talking on their cell phones while checking out at the store. I see this all the time at Wawa. Not only is it rude to the cashier, but it's annoying to those of us waiting in line, as they fumble through their stuff to find their money.

Do You Have NJ Bed Bugs? How to Tell What They Are Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis