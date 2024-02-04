New Jersey Loses Track of These South Jersey Sex Offenders

New Jersey Loses Track of These South Jersey Sex Offenders

Canva

In 1996, a federal law was passed that required states to notify the public when a convicted sex offender was moving into their neighborhood.

The Origin of Megan's Law

The law was named after a New Jersey girl named Megan Kanka who was brutally raped and killed in a crime that horrified our country.  Megan's Law, as it's known became the law of the land.

Here in New Jersey, offenders are required to register if they are determined to be at a high risk of repeating their offense- known as tier 3 or medium risk, which is tier 2.  Those who are considered to be at a low risk of repeating their crime, are not required to register.

Check for Sex Offenders in Your Area

Sadly, no matter where you live, you're bound to find offenders nearby.  To check your area, click on this link, and enter your information.  Once you enter your information, an interactive map will pop up with numbered bubbles.

Photo: Icrimewatch.com
loading...

Click on each of those bubbles to get information about the offenders in your neighborhood.

NJ Has Lost Track of These Sex Offenders

Another important list you need to check is the list of non-compliant offenders.  These offenders are required to register with the state, but either hasn't or the state has lost track of them.

According to statistics on the New Jersey State Police website, 

  • 45% of all sexual assault victims are under the age of 12.
  • 75% of victims know their victims
  • 80% of all addresses have an offender within 1 mile

Jersey Shore's Most Wanted

Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1

Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

New Jersey Scratch Off Games with the Most Remaining Prizes

These are the NJ Scratch-off tickets with the most prizes remaining as of January 2024.

Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: New Jersey, South Jersey, New Jersey State Police, Law
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM