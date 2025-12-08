It's time to make sure your home isn't wasting water.

On Friday, New Jersey transitioned from a drought watch to a drought warning, urging residents to reduce water use due to persistent below-average precipitation and deteriorating water supply conditions across the state.

New Jersey’s ongoing drought conditions have resulted in observable stress across all specific indicators that DEP monitors in its assessment of water supply conditions.

Current precipitation totals, stream flows, and shallow groundwater levels in nearly all regions of the state are classified as being severely or extremely dry.

Reservoir systems are at low levels across New Jersey.

“The Department of Environmental Protection is closely monitoring drought indicators and water supplies to ensure we have enough water across the state,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

“While there are currently no mandatory restrictions in place, it is up to each of us to take precautions now and do our part by conserving water use in and around our homes and businesses.”

How to Help Conserve Water

After the drought warning was issued, New Jersey American Water issued a mandatory conservation notice for all customers across the state.

The company requests that customers limit all nonessential water usage by conserving as much water as possible indoors.

The company has listed three basic water conservation tips.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes in the sink.

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Take shorter showers. Try to shower in five minutes or less.

Types of Droughts

There are different types of droughts. Meteorological drought refers to periods of low precipitation and high heat.

A hydrological or water supply drought refers to reductions in water supplies, such as reservoirs, streams, and groundwater. New Jersey’s Warning status is for a water supply drought.

