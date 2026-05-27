The third great white shark to ping off the coast of South Jersey this season was picked up on satellite east of Atlantic City on Monday at about 6 pm.

"Cross" is a juvenile male great white shark who was tagged in October 2025 when he was off the coast of Nova Scotia. It is estimated that Cross is a little less than 10 feet long and weighs about 400 pounds.

A male great white is considered a juvenile until he's about ten years old. By then, it is conceivable that Cross could grow to be 20 feet long and weigh close to 5000 pounds.

The Shark's Route

OCEARCH, the organization that tracks great white sharks, says that Cross went as far south as Savannah, Georgia, before heading north in April.

It's a similar route taken by great white sharks off the eastern seaboard, as evidenced by the more than 100 sharks OCEARCH is tracking.

The great whites are on their spring migration to the coasts of New England and Canada, where they will enjoy a diet of seals, one of their primary food sources, packed with the high-fat blubber needed to fuel the sharks' massive energy demands.

Great whites are also known to eat sea lions, fish, rays, smaller sharks, and whale carcasses.

The First Two Sharks to Pass South Jersey

Cross is the third OCEARCH-tagged great white shark to ping off the New Jersey coast this spring, following Nori and Quint.

Nori has made it back to Nova Scotia and pinged on Monday near Mahone Bay, where she was tagged last October. Quint last pinged near the Rhode Island Sound about a week ago.

A shark named Ripple, a male who weighs in at 778 pounds and is 11 feet, 6 inches long, has just swam into Virginia waters and could be the next to reach New Jersey, according to OCEARCH

Amazing, Terrifying Sharks Seen in New Jersey & Around the World Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis