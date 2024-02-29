We've compiled a list of some of the juiciest burgers in New Jersey.

These are places where you'll find delicious, juicy burgers.

Best of all, these are great family-friendly places to get tasty, affordable burgers.

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Atlantic City and Galloway

Vagabond has a couple of locations in South Jersey.

If big juicy burgers are your thing, you're going to love this place.

The pick here is the AC Onion Burger. This burger is topped with caramelized onions, fried onion straws, and bleu-jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Mistral's Brisket Burger, Princeton

Mistral's is very Princetonesque. They don't have a big selection like some of the others on this list, but you only need one.

When in Princeton, stop in for their Brunch Burger. It's a burger smothered in bacon jam, garlic aioli, and a fried egg. Delicious.

Outlaw's Burger Barn, Vineland

Located in Vineland, Outlaw's has a nice selection of burgers, cheese steak, chicken, and more.

Stop in and try their Shroomin.

Caramelized mushrooms, charred balsamic red onion, Fontina cheese, tangy steak house mayo.

Whitehouse Sub Shop, Atlantic City

Okay, you say. Steve, this is a list of great burgers. Why are you including a sub shop?

Whitehouse is legendary and for a good reason. I included them on this list, because they make an awesome cheeseburger sub.

Best of all, they use fresh bread from Formica. It's all about the bread, right?

Burger 25, Ship Bottom

People rave about Burger 25. They've got locations in Toms River and Ship Bottom.

The menu is filled with some interesting choices.

Make sure you check out the French Onion Soup Burger. It includes sauteed onions, croutons, Swiss and Provolone cheese, and Garlic Aioli Spread, on a baked onion roll.

Tony Beef, Galloway, and Somers Point

The story of Tony Beef is almost as good as the food. Two local kids had a dream of opening a restaurant, and here they are. They have two locations, one in Galloway and another in Somers Point.

Try the Big Schmac, House Bun, Half Pound of Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, and Shmacc Sauce.

These are messy burgers. Messy in a good way!

Bovine Burgers, Jamesburg

Bovine Burgers is another place with a great selection for you to choose from.

Named after their Turnpike exit, we recommend the 8A.

It's a burger topped with a sausage patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized apple mash, and drizzled with maple syrup on a toasted brioche bun

BurgerBarr, Sewell

At BurgerBarr you create your burger, picking from their menu of high-quality ingredients.

For me, Texas toast, smoked gouda, Kobe Wagyu beef (cooked rare), garlic aioli, and caramelized onions.

