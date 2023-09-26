A jury in Cumberland County convicted 50-year-old Julio Sigurani of Rosenhayn, NJ of rape and related charges.

Prosecutors say that during the early morning hours of August 13th, 2020, Sigurani entered the victim's home in Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. He woke her up and forced her to perform a sex act while Sigurani brandished a hatchet. He then remained in her home and proceeded to break her cell phone, while threatening her.

Sigurani, who is said to have had a previous relationship with the victim, was found guilty of, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

In addition, Sigurani will be required to register as a sex offender for Megan's Law and will be paroled for the rest of his life if he is released from prison. He will also be required to undergo an Avenel evaluation, a psychological evaluation to determine if an offender shows traits of a repeat offender.

The New Jersey State Police led the investigation with cooperation from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office. The lead investigator was Christian Guadalupe.

Julio Sigurani now faces:

10-20 years for aggravated sexual assault

10-20 years for kidnapping (not eligible for early release)

5-10 years for burglary

5-10 years for sexual assault

3-5 years for terroristic threats

3-5 years for unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Up to 18 months for unlawful possession of a weapon

Up to 18 months for criminal mischief

