When they exploded on the scene in the med '80s, Boston Market was seen as a healthy alternative to the typical fast-food people were used to.

Originally, the restaurant chain was known as Boston Chicken, and they were known for their fresh rotisserie chicken. Along with the chicken, diners could choose from a selection of delicious sides (especially their warm cornbread).

In 1995, the chain expanded its menu and offered turkey, ham, and an incredible meatloaf. They then changed their name to Boston Market.

Through the years, Boston Market continued to expand their menu, and the company expanded to include locations throughout the US, Canada, and Australia.

McDonald's Corporation took over the company in 2000, and in 2007, the company was sold again.

The beginning of the end appears to have begun when the company was sold again in 2020.

In 2023, the company was faced with a series of financial hits including a landlord dispute in Connecticut that resulted in an eviction from their Danbury location.

Also in 2023, US Foods sued them for more than 11 million dollars in unpaid bills. (On March 11, 2024 US Foods was awarded 15 million dollars in a default judgment.)

Here in New Jersey, the company was issued a stop-work order for 27 locations in the state by the NJ Department of Labor.

The company was accused of violating workers' rights and owing over half a million dollars in back pay to hundreds of New Jersey employees.

This year, after losing the suit brought on by US Foods, the company filed for its third bankruptcy.

It's difficult to believe that a chain that had over 300 locations just last year, is said to be down to 27 today. There are 12 New Jersey locations listed on the company's website, although the actual number still open for business is smaller.

The future looks bleak for this once-popular chain.

While you can find Boston Market-branded frozen foods at the supermarket, it's doubtful any of the retail locations will be around much longer.

