What a fascinating job it must be for the rescue teams at Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

If you follow them on social media, you seen some of the adventures they encounter while trying to save hurt or wayward sea animals and nurse them back to health before releasing them.

On Tuesday, they got a call from the Harvey Cedars Police on Long Beach Island about a young grey seal who was seen crawling along Long Beach Blvd. and then taking a nap in the middle of the snowy street.

POV: When your nap shuts down an entire street... This little Grey seal wandered up a beach path and took a quick tour of Long Beach Blvd. before settling down for a nap in the middle of Middlesex Ave. in Harvey Cedars.

Video Shows Seal Sleeping in the Street

It's sad to see the little seal sleeping in the street, right outside someone's home. Luckily, fate was with her, and she wasn't hurt.

She was also lucky to have been scooped off the snowy road in a special net by the MMSC and taken back to the Brigantine headquarters for evaluation.

...The Marine Mammal Stranding Center received a call from the Harvey Cedars Police Department that a seal was found in the middle of Long Beach Blvd. The police officer and Harvey Cedars DPW blocked traffic as the seal made her way to Middlesex Ave. where they closed the road as she napped in the middle of the block. MMSC's Stranding Team arrived to collect the female Grey seal pup and transport her to MMSC's hospital for a medical evaluation. Fortunately, the pup had no injuries, however she is in thin overall body condition. She is currently resting comfortably in Pen 2 of the Pool House.

We are waiting for an update on the sleepy seal and wishing her the best.

I have attached the MMSC Facebook posts and video of the grey seal's big LBI adventure.

