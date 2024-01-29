If it feels like we've been hearing about the NJ driver's license Real ID forever, you wouldn't be wrong. We've been hearing for years, that we will need these if we want to fly in the United States.

New Jersey has set a firm date. That date is May 7, 2025. After that date, you will need a Real ID or passport if you want to fly.

Now is a good time to get this out of the way.

What is a Real ID

In 2005, in response to a recommendation by the 911 Commission, Congress passed the Real ID Act, which,

established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.

How Do You Get a Real ID

If you already have a New Jersey driver's license, the process is simple. The first thing you want to do is gather your 6 points of identification. There are very specific requirements for this.

You will need things like your current driver's license, utility bills, tax forms etc. You can see the full list of options by clicking here.

Once you have your six points of identification, you should then make an appointment with NJ DMV to secure your ID in person.

Do I Really Need a Real ID

You are not required to get a Real ID, and you can still use your regular license for driving. However, if you want to fly anywhere in the United States, you will need either a Real ID or a valid passport. You will not be able to use your regular driver's license.

The cost of a Real ID is $35. If your license is due to be renewed, you can do it at that time.

10 Things You Should Never Put in Your Garbage Disposal Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis