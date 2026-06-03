New college graduates looking for a first job might want to take a closer look at the national and South Jersey employers spotlighted here.

Forbes has released its 9th annual list of America’s Best Employers For New Grads 2026.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey more than 100,000 young professionals -- those defined as having less than 10 years of work experience -- who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

The workers were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to rate it in areas such as wages, benefits, advancement opportunities, working conditions, flexibility, company image, and inclusion.

The Top Five National Best Employers for New Grads in 2026

1- Microsoft: For the second year in a row, Microsoft ranked #1. The company has a program that fosters new grad hires in the company and mentors them.

2- Google: Google supports new graduate hires through dedicated early career programs.

3- In-N-Out Burger: According to Forbes, In-N-Out Burger supports new hires through competitive wages, pay increases, and internal promotion opportunities to management.

4- Huntington National Bank: The bank is given props for focusing on skill development, communication, and executive presence with new graduate employees.

5- Computacenter Plc: Forbes says the company offers mentorship, peer support, and clear pathways to specialized or leadership roles for new grads.

South Jersey's Top Five Employers for New Grads, According to Forbes

#116, nationally- BAYADA Home Healthcare, headquartered in Pennsauken: The company supports new grads with intensive mentorship and a debt-free pathway to nursing.

#224, nationally- TD Bank, headquartered in Mt. Laurel: TD Bank offers talent and graduate leadership programs that include domain training and mentorship.

#297, nationally- Egg Harbor Twp School District: The school district is given credit for offering competitive starting salaries and comprehensive medical benefits.

#357, nationally- The Michaels Organization, headquartered in Camden: The company, which is the largest private-sector owner of affordable housing in the country, offers talent development and a strong company culture to new grads.

#498, nationally- Spencer Gifts, headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, supports new hires through paid corporate internships, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement opportunities.

8 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis