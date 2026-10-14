So, what's up for Halloween festivities this month in Atlantic City casinos?

It's a mixed candy bag of parties, shows, pop-up bars, and Alice Cooper in concert on Halloween night!. You can definately find something on this list that will blow your costume up.

Happy Halloween!

Tropicana Atlantic City

Alice Cooper at The Tropicana Showroom | Saturday, Oct. 31 | 8 p.m.

Alice Cooper brings his legendary theatrical rock show to Tropicana Showroom on Halloween night. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com.

Costume Contest in The Quarter | Saturday, Oct. 31 | 10 p.m.

Guests are invited to show off their most creative Halloween looks during Tropicana’s signature costume contest in The Quarter. Compete for a share of $2,500 in cash.

Boogie Nights

Rocky Horror Show Performance | Saturday, Oct. 17 | Doors open at 9 pm

Boogie Nights will present a special performance inspired by the cult-classic musical.

Thriller Night | Saturday, Oct. 24 | Midnight

A “Thriller” mob dance and live Michael Jackson impersonator performance will begin at midnight.

Scary Boogie: The Ultimate ’90s–’00s Halloween Party | Thursday, Oct. 29 | Costume contest at midnight

Dress as a character from a 1990s or 2000s horror film and receive free admission to this night of Halloween fun. A midnight costume contest is worth a $500 cash prize.

Creatures of the Night | Friday, Oct. 30 | Costume contest at midnight

Vampires, ghouls, zombies, and other costumed creatures will receive reduced admission. Participants can compete for a $500 cash prize during a midnight costume contest.

Boooogie Nights Halloween Bash | Costume contest at midnight / Saturday, Oct. 31

The evening will feature dancing followed by a midnight costume contest, with $3,000 in cash prizes.

Kiss Kiss Nightclub

Scary Carnival | Thursday, Oct. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 31

Kiss Kiss Nightclub will host three nights of Halloween parties and costume contests, with a combined $3,000 in cash and prizes available.

Anthem Lounge

The Haunted Big Top | Saturday, Oct. 31 | 11 pm - 6 am.

Step right up to The Haunted Big Top, where creepy carnival entertainers, haunted circus décor, and live DJs create a Halloween spectacle. Enjoy bottle service specials and compete in the costume contest for cash and prizes.

Resorts Atlantic City

Spooky season is in full swing at The Boo Bar

Now through Halloween night, Witches Edition! Step into Bar One for a spellbinding Halloween experience filled with witchy decor, sinister sips, and plenty of eerie entertainment.

Gather your coven and join Resorts for spine-chilling drink specials, live music, DJs, giveaways, and more.

Resort Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Friday, October 30, with performances scheduled at 6:15 pm and 8:30 pm.

The program includes recognizable Halloween and suspense themes you think of in movies and television like Halloween, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, and more, performed in a candlelight-style setting.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Just in time for spooky season, the Lobby Bar at Hard Rock Atlantic City has transformed into a “Disco for the Dead.”

Celebrate all month long with Instagram-perfect themed cocktails and décor; signature cocktails available throughout October are hauntingly delicious and inspired by music icons.

The Atlantic City Ballet makes its Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City debut with “Dracula” on Oct. 29, bringing a Halloween performance and a costume contest to Sound Waves.

The show starts at 7 pm on Oct 29th. $50 tickets plus fees.

Guests can also dress up and enter a costume contest, with prizes awarded at the show.

Brass Against: Halloween Tour — Saturday, October 31 in Sound Waves

Ocean Casino Resort

Get ready to wake the dead and dance until dawn at Nola's Bar & Lounge for the ultimate Grave Rave Halloween party! Join Nola's Bar & Lounge on Saturday, October 31, in your Halloween best and enter the costume contest at midnight for a chance to win killer prizes. Enjoy tricks and treats like specialty cocktails, live entertainment, and more. Doors open at 6 pm. 1st Place:$400 Ocean Gift Card, Overnight Stay & two tickets to see KC and the Sunshine Band on February 6 Harrah's Resort An out-of-this-world Halloween at The Pool After Dark Halloween Party on Saturday, October 31. The night features a headline performance by Brooke Evers, a costume contest, and an open bar from 9–11 PM, plus party all night in Atlantic City’s ultimate Halloween destination. Get tickets.

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25 South Jersey Things We'd Like to Bring Back from the Dead Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis