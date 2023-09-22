NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:50a
|High
Fri 1:36p
|Low
Fri 8:25p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:14a
|High
Fri 1:10p
|Low
Fri 7:49p
|High
Sat 1:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:26a
|High
Fri 1:24p
|Low
Fri 8:01p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 1:06p
|Low
Fri 7:53p
|High
Sat 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:55a
|High
Fri 5:16p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|High
Sat 5:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:57a
|High
Fri 1:30p
|Low
Fri 8:29p
|High
Sat 2:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:29a
|High
Fri 4:23p
|Low
Sat 12:04a
|High
Sat 4:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:37a
|High
Fri 2:35p
|Low
Fri 9:10p
|High
Sat 3:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:36a
|High
Fri 1:11p
|Low
Fri 7:57p
|High
Sat 1:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:58a
|High
Fri 1:49p
|Low
Fri 8:26p
|High
Sat 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:50a
|High
Fri 1:20p
|Low
Fri 8:04p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:49a
|High
Fri 2:28p
|Low
Fri 8:51p
|High
Sat 2:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: NE winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming 30 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, becoming E 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of tstms. Rain.
SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
