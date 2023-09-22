NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/22

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature72° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:50a		High
Fri 1:36p		Low
Fri 8:25p		High
Sat 2:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:14a		High
Fri 1:10p		Low
Fri 7:49p		High
Sat 1:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:26a		High
Fri 1:24p		Low
Fri 8:01p		High
Sat 1:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:18a		High
Fri 1:06p		Low
Fri 7:53p		High
Sat 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:55a		High
Fri 5:16p		Low
Sat 12:30a		High
Sat 5:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:57a		High
Fri 1:30p		Low
Fri 8:29p		High
Sat 2:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 10:29a		High
Fri 4:23p		Low
Sat 12:04a		High
Sat 4:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 7:37a		High
Fri 2:35p		Low
Fri 9:10p		High
Sat 3:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:36a		High
Fri 1:11p		Low
Fri 7:57p		High
Sat 1:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:58a		High
Fri 1:49p		Low
Fri 8:26p		High
Sat 2:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:50a		High
Fri 1:20p		Low
Fri 8:04p		High
Sat 1:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 7:49a		High
Fri 2:28p		Low
Fri 8:51p		High
Sat 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming 30 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, becoming E 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of tstms. Rain.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

