NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/22

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

7 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 72° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:50a High

Fri 1:36p Low

Fri 8:25p High

Sat 2:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:14a High

Fri 1:10p Low

Fri 7:49p High

Sat 1:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:26a High

Fri 1:24p Low

Fri 8:01p High

Sat 1:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 1:06p Low

Fri 7:53p High

Sat 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:55a High

Fri 5:16p Low

Sat 12:30a High

Sat 5:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:57a High

Fri 1:30p Low

Fri 8:29p High

Sat 2:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:29a High

Fri 4:23p Low

Sat 12:04a High

Sat 4:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:37a High

Fri 2:35p Low

Fri 9:10p High

Sat 3:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:36a High

Fri 1:11p Low

Fri 7:57p High

Sat 1:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:58a High

Fri 1:49p Low

Fri 8:26p High

Sat 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:50a High

Fri 1:20p Low

Fri 8:04p High

Sat 1:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:49a High

Fri 2:28p Low

Fri 8:51p High

Sat 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 10 ft after midnight. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming 30 to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 13 ft, building to 11 to 13 ft in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 30 to 35 kt, becoming E 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of tstms. Rain.

SUN: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

