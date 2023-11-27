A Shout-Out to Great Servers in and Around EHT, New Jersey

I've often said that when we eat out, the servers can make or break the experience. The food may be good, but if the service is poor, it ruins everything.

There's no doubt that many of us lament the fact that it's difficult to find good service anymore. I set out to find those who do provide good service.

I asked my friends who contribute to the Original Egg Harbor Twp Area Happenings 08234 Facebook page to help me find those who go out of their way to make our dining experience special.

Texas Roadhouse seems to get high scores for service. NM gives props to Danielle the bartender there. Tina adds Steve the manager and server Anthony are great.

Princess Jean Elizabeth enjoyed her experience at Dim Sum Then Sum Monica and Melanie both concur that the service is friendly. They loved the food and were impressed with the speed of service. They commented that the server even brought out an extra dessert for her party.

Tailgaters Ari provided a list that includes Vola's, Vic and Anthony's, Chart House, Morton's, Linwood Country Club, and Valentina's. Ari says, "Atlantic County Hospitality is second to none."

Chick-fil-A has developed a national reputation for great service. Both Alejandro and Amanda mentioned them.

Another restaurant getting mentions is Mike's Pasta House in Northfield. Fran, Ed, Christina, and Carol all had positive experiences.

Hilary mentioned Steak 38 in Tabernacle, Alexa loves the service at Smithville Inn, Ray and Irene enjoy Towne and Country Cafe. Lea mentioned Windjammer in Somers Point.

Tailgaters, No. 79, Il Mulano, Tuckahoe Inn, Juliano's, Red Robin, Mia's, Fitzpatrick's, The Cracked Egg. Celina's, Old Homestead, and Bonefish Grill all received mentions for their superior service as well.

Remember, this holiday season, let's reward great service. Most servers live on the gratuities we leave.

