Hard to believe, but Valentine's Day is less than 30 days away. It may seem like you have time, but trust me, the next thing you know, you'll be panicking to find a last-minute idea.

Here's a list of fun, romantic ideas for your Valentine.

Keep in mind that this year, Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday, so you might want to plan your date for the weekend before.

Why not renew your vows? Head over to the Absecon Lighthouse on Saturday, February 11th for their evening of Romance and Renewal. Couples are invited to take part in a non-denominational ceremony in the Keeper's Cottage, to be followed by a champagne toast and dancing. Cost: $40 Time: 5:30-7:00

The Claridge will be hosting a couples cooking class on February 10th, led by chef Craig Johnson. This great couples event will teach you how to create a creamy herb risotto with wild mushrooms and cranberries. Naturally, after class, you will sit for a family-style dinner in The Twenties Italian Restaurant. Cost: $100/Couple Time: 6:00-8:00.

Valentine's Day Music Event

If you love music, on February 18th, The Hard Rock Casino Hotel will be bringing back those soulful romantic sounds of days gone by with their Valentine's Soul Jam. On stage will be The Whispers, Stylistics, Bloodstone, and more. Cost: $59 and up. Time: 7:00 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The Renault Winery and Resort is worth a visit for those looking for a day or two of romance. Check out their Valentine's dinner packages as well as couples ice skating. Afterward, enjoy their fine wines and culinary delights.

Finally, nothing beats a great massage. The Borgata offers a full range of spa and massage services. Why not book a nice couples massage, and follow that up with a romantic dinner at B- Prime Steakhouse? Aftwards, take the elevator home and enjoy the evening.

