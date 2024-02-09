Have you ever thought about adopting a child? Here are photos and bios for 36 children presently waiting to be adopted in New Jersey.

36 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable

New Jersey's Department of Children and Families is actively looking for adoptive parents for children and teens who have a range of talents and special needs.

Let's be honest. This would be a life-changing decision that would involve substantial demands on you and your family. Most of the children included in the gallery below have special needs that would require full-time attention.

It's not a decision that should be made lightly.

But, in the right circumstance, not only would adopting one of these 36 beautiful children be one of your life's most rewarding experiences, but it would change the life of a child who is completely deserving of your love and attention.

These Children Are Much Less Likely to Be Adopted

Statistics from the NJ Dept. of Child Welfare show that the average age of New Jersey’s adopted children was about 5.8 years.

For kids aged 9 and older, the likelihood of ever being adopted drops significantly. And New Jersey teens hoping to be adopted have little chance of ever having a family they can think of as their own.

You Receive a Subsidy When Adopting a Special Needs Child

If you are willing and able to adopt a child with special needs, but feel you may not be able to afford the total cost of raising a child, the New Jersey Subsidized Adoption Program can help.

About 98% of children adopted through Child Protection and Permanency receive adoption subsidies.

Subsidies include a one-time payment for legal fees, a monthly payment including clothing allowance to help parents meet everyday needs, and Medicaid coverage for the child to assist with any physical or psychological condition not covered by the family's insurance.

These kids are real people who could really use a break in life.

36 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable! Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

